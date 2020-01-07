Editor: I totally agree with the “Our View” in Saturday’s paper, about the abuse of State Land but that is only half the problem. The other half is the BLM management of the Federal Lands around Havasu. You can see the same problems of litter, shooting, camping and failure to stay on established off road trails on the Federal land due to the same reason…...lack of law enforcement.
A number of years ago our jeep club worked with a very supportive group from the BLM to establish off road trails for all to enjoy. After the trail system was approved, members from our club gave of their time to fence off mines, remove junk cars and to place makers at the open trails with the hopes that everyone would stay on these trails. Sadly that has not been the case. There are many, many, many, non-authorized trails in the desert now. And don’t ask me about dumping! Every year our club does a desert clean up, usually filling two large dumpsters, only to see more dumping within a couple weeks of completion.
One item you did not touch upon is the consumption of alcohol. Our club has a non-drinking requirement while driving an off road vehicle. That is not the case with a large number of the other vehicles in the desert. It turns into a scary situation when you have high speed vehicles and alcohol consumption.
We have been enjoying the desert for the past 19 plus years and have yet to see a law enforcement person in the desert. The only way to correct bad behavior is to have a consequence for it. That is not happening around the Havasu area and I doubt that any of these problems will be resolved until law enforcement is around to change it.
Willie Williams
Past President,
Havasu 4 Wheelers
Lake Havasu City
