A special dog is getting some TLC thanks to the generosity of Lake Havasu City residents. R&R Pet Sanctuary has been caring for a young dog named Noel, who is suffering from complications involving cerebrospinal fluid in the space around the brain. According to the sanctuary managers, the fluid takes up so much space that poor Noel’s brain was never able to develop properly and pressure has gradually increased, resulting in recent seizures.
The sanctuary, operated by Havasu residents Rachel Kurth and Rich Crane, turned to Facebook for support. They say it’s a miracle Noel is alive at all, but a surgery means she could have a normal life expectancy.
Kurth and Crane said previously online that they had two options. One was surgery, which involved inserting a shunt to help drain the fluid from her brain and offer Noel something of a normal dog’s life.
Medicinal treatment was the other option, but they say even with meds she probably wouldn’t live to see her second birthday.
They explained their thought process in an online post this week: “She plays, gets excited, and shows affection. She has likes and dislikes, and isn’t afraid to share her opinion. She loves Jello time, perking up and rushing over as soon as it comes out of the fridge. She thoroughly enjoys a good petting. About above all, she is HAPPY! Noel has a very good quality of life. Noel deserves a chance to live.”
Noel had the surgery a few days ago. The procedure went well and she’s recovering at an animal hospital in Las Vegas.
They say the estimate for the surgery were between $6,390 and $8,144. So far, generous Facebook users have donated $2,550 as of Thursday afternoon.
The sanctuary is a non-profit organization, so donations are tax deductible. If you would like to help pay for Noel’s surgery, you can do so on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/HavasuNoel.
Statewide award for Go Lake Havasu: Go Lake Havasu, the tourism agency contracted for destination marketing by Lake Havasu City, was honored last month at the 2022 Governor’s Tourism Awards Gala in Scottsdale. The organization was given the statewide award for Best Tourism Partnership, thanks in large part to its work with the city, organizations and local businesses in the month-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of the London Bridge last fall.
Congratulations, Go Lake Havasu!
