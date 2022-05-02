Editor: I would like to clear up a ridiculous view brought up by Liz Steele.
She seems to think Democrats are concerned about minorities being too dumb to vote with an ID.
Democrats’ concern isn’t about their intellect, it’s about how Republicans, under Trump’s and DeJoy’s commands, took away ballot deposit boxes in most inner-city areas.
They also took away the ability to vote early, as many African Americans did, with their churches often providing transportation for large groups.
Many in the inner cities don’t own cars, maybe aren’t on bus routes, etc.
Interesting that she’s bringing up intellect. I’ve never heard anyone in the media discuss the problem of minorities with inferior intellect voting.
I have heard a few on the right opining that some people aren’t smart enough to vote.
They didn’t mention minorities. Maybe she got the information wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.