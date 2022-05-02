Editor: I can’t understand why people don’t actually research or read what Critical Race Theory is about.
If you don’t truly understand our past and how any of our history is still relevant in our laws and our politics and policies, then we will never move forward to change the inequities that still exist today.
Yes, some were our ancestors, but no one is saying you should be ashamed of them.
Our ancestors did horrible things, stealing from and wiping out Native Americans, the Trail of tears. The enslavement of all black people, the Jim Crow Era.
The fact that boundaries were set around low income areas where banks refused to give loans largely owned by black people or that low income housing is refused in predominantly white owned areas. CRT is a way to open eyes and minds to come together look at the inequities in our society.
If you won’t or are unable to teach the truths about our history and how it evolves into the present, then you may as well live in a fairytale land. What is wrong with giving our children the tools to be critical thinkers?
This isn’t a new topic it’s been discussed for decades. I think we need to give our children and teachers more credit for handling difficult subject matters.
