Editor: One of the frustrating things about politics is talking to a Democrat who claims to honor the constitution, but shows that they don’t understand its design. In my experiences, that is most of their members.
Their politicians bank on this lack of understanding, because they lie in their oaths of office to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution and lie about what is constitutional and what is not. Now their big case is about abortion “rights,” and they are leading their voters into some dishonest politics.
The Constitution’s clear design in this case is in the 10th Amendment, which states that if something is not in the Constitution, that power belongs to the people or the states.
We are United States with differences, not federalized states with no autonomy. That’s why SCOTUS should scuttle the federal abortion powers and send them to the states.
But the fight is on, which the masses believe is about abortion and Womens rights, but it’s also about bigger powers. Here’s why: The Democrats promise to bring up an abortion rights bill, which may pass. But if it does, it will then be struck down again by SCOTUS, because that nasty 10th Amendment is still valid.
So, watch for the anger to grow, for the energy to grow to get rid of the 10th Amendment so abortion can be the law of the land. But if the 10th Amendment is repealed, it opens the door for the powerful fascist government that the Democrat party is growing.
The Federal government will then be unrestricted in whatever powers its wants, whatever laws it wants to make, and whatever prisoners they want to incarcerate.
The land of freedom and liberty will then change to the powerful monster government that the mob wants, all because some people want to kill children. The cause for the new government is as disgusting as the leviathan it will produce.
We all need to work within the Constitution’s design, because the abortion energy can end our nation as easily as it ends a child’s life.
