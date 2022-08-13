Don’t let your kids tell you there’s nothing to do in Lake Havasu City. One local woman is working to change that.
Legacy Youth Center has its first class for local youths this weekend. The nonprofit is the brainchild of Tyanna Renee Wilson, a local photographer and frequent contributor to Today’s News-Herald. Legacy Youth Center hopes to eventually establish a physical location as a safe and inspirational “hangout” spot for local kids.
This weekend’s event is a vision board workshop, held by Tawnya Cline, owner of Charged UP Nutrition Bar. The crafting event will challenge participates to envision their future and chart out a path on how they’ll get there.
It’s Sunday at 2:30 p.m., at 1850 N. McCulloch Blvd., unit B2.
It’s for kids in junior high and high school, and it’s free to participate, but you’ll need to register in advance.
You can get more information about the event, and the youth center, at legacyyc.org.
