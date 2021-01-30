Water                                             Sewer

Year Option 1 Option 2 Option 3 Option 1 Option 2 Option 3

Smoothing Just In Time Debt financing Smoothing Equal increases All at once

2021-22 +15% No increase +15% +3% +2.5% +13%

2022-23 +15% +25.5% +15% +3% +2.5% No increase

2023-24 +8% +3% +5% +3% +2.5% No increase

2024-25 +8% +3% +5% +2% +2.5% No increase

2025-26 +7% +2.5% +5% +2% +2.5% No increase

2026-27 +7% +3% +5% +2% +2.5% No increase

2027-28 +7% +54% +2% +2% +2.5% No increase

2028-29 +6% +20% +2% +2% +2.5% No increase

2029-30 +5% No increase +2% +2% +2.5% No increase

*Option one was recommended by consultants from Willdan Financial Services and was the stated preference of the City Council for both water and sewer.

