Water Sewer
Year Option 1 Option 2 Option 3 Option 1 Option 2 Option 3
Smoothing Just In Time Debt financing Smoothing Equal increases All at once
2021-22 +15% No increase +15% +3% +2.5% +13%
2022-23 +15% +25.5% +15% +3% +2.5% No increase
2023-24 +8% +3% +5% +3% +2.5% No increase
2024-25 +8% +3% +5% +2% +2.5% No increase
2025-26 +7% +2.5% +5% +2% +2.5% No increase
2026-27 +7% +3% +5% +2% +2.5% No increase
2027-28 +7% +54% +2% +2% +2.5% No increase
2028-29 +6% +20% +2% +2% +2.5% No increase
2029-30 +5% No increase +2% +2% +2.5% No increase
*Option one was recommended by consultants from Willdan Financial Services and was the stated preference of the City Council for both water and sewer.
