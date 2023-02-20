Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the lunches provided at the middle school. My daughter came home sick with expired milk and yogurt and the worst one of all, string cheese that was dated back as far back as May 2022. This is unacceptable and so sad that they would serve this to our children!
Orchids to The Place to Be. Absolutely wonderful and inventive food at The Place to Be! Their regular menu is great, but then they also add an ever-changing menu with food different from anything else you can find in town. Try them, they’re great.
Orchids to the daredevil Minnesota woman in front of me who dared to exceed the speed limit by 2 miles per hour for several seconds. I hope your reckless abandon catches on with other winter visitors.
Orchids to Odessa and Darrah at Staples. I had a major problem with my laptop and they solved the issue with courtesy and professionalism. Thanks again for all your help. Dave.
Orchids to Tire Man! I took my small trailer there the other day to get new tires and less than a half an hour later I was on the road. Wow!
Orchids and Happy Valentines Day to Doug and Jill. May the future bring happiness and more prosperity to the two of you. Don’t let the past bring you down; look to your bright future.
Orchids to Dave of Buxton Drywall Service for patching up our walls as part of the recent re-piping of our house. He came when he said he would and he did what he said he would do. That’s great. Rosemary and Dave.
Orchids to Dr. Steven Anderson and his staff at the hospital for the excellent service on replacing my knee. All of the nurses and doctors were exceptional. Thank you for your professionalism and expertise.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to Planner@havasunews.com.
