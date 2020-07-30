Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jon Meese and Ron Miller for writing the truth.
Onions to the Lake Havasu MVD. One hour 45 minutes wait time on phone to schedule an appointment because their online system was not available to register new vehicle. Earliest appointment we could get is in 10 days. The Governor denied a third party person to handle these transactions. Wake up Doug Ducey!
Orchids to Juan and his crew from American Standard Roofing. Reliable (showed up when they said they would), efficient and clean. Highly recommend. Thank you for a job well done!
Onions to all the bug and weed sprayers. For all the free water they suck out of the fire hydrants. They always look shifty when they are doing it. So I’m guessing it’s wrong.
Orchids to Chet at Done Right Auto. Great customer service, excellent repairs and you cannot beat the price. Lori Z.
Onions to the medical center. Making your employees pay for their covid-19 screening tests? Beyond disrespectful to the people putting their life on the line to keep your establishment running. Keep your “thoughts and prayers.” Care for your employees, not your pockets.
Orchids to the Eagles for shutting down after some of our club members came in with covid-19. Everyone who was exposed needs to be tested through contact tracing in this dangerous time of the pandemic. Social distancing should be a priority where people gather, contact all and quarantine them. ASAP.
Onions to the doctors who have closed their offices to their patients. Do no harm?
Onions to those who think that lying is just a way of life.
Onions on thinking we could stay together. I was born a wrangler and a rambler and I guess I always will. If you think the grass is greener on the other side of the hill, go. Our lives ain’t no love song! You’ll know I’m gone when you hear boots walkin’ out that door. Take a picture of this. Goodbye!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
