Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. Atassi and staff. Your professional and caring team are top notch. It’s as though the left hand knows what the right hand is thinking. My tests went great and for that, I thank you. “Ranger Terry”.
Onions to the store for trying to start a cashless society with their card only registers. They also are making people wait in long lines. 18 registers and only two open.
Onions to those who enjoy slandering others. There are many ways to stop this vile behavior which have consequences. For example: a cease and desist order. Be careful of who you slander. MP.
Onions to the person who was upset about the doctor’s alcohol question. That is a legitimate medical question and I for one do not drink alcohol. Did you get upset when the doctor asked about illicit drug use, which is another medical question? To treat you doctors need all your information so get used to it or don’t go to the doctor.
Orchids to Mike at Arnold’s Service Co. He did such an amazing job on servicing my RO system. He did things no other company has done before, like sanitize my tank! Mike was very thorough and efficient. An added bonus, he’s affordable and loves dogs!
Onions the person who scolded someone for bringing sweet treats, for an after game snack. What did you bring? Besides, kids like sweet treats.
Onions to what used to be a great Mexican restaurant. We traveled to the land of the flaming margaritas but our last visit had poor service and below average food. After all, how much oil/fat can you put in a salad with chicken in it?
Orchids to chicken place on Jamaica. Their tenders are a great 3 a.m. snack!
Onions to paying $70 in gas. I should have really thought about getting a sports car that only uses 91.
Orchids to Hospice of Havasu for being recognized at the Chamber’s award meeting.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
