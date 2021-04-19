Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Havasu Dentistry! How wonderful to switch to a new dentist and realize that people, are actually grateful you’re there. The doctor is amazing along with Brittany my dental hygienist. Grateful to all the staff for their kindness. Debbie
Onions to the trapeze artist. Last winter, you told winter visitors you were the ringleader at a major circus. I wasn’t here before then so there’s no telling what you conjured up? Looking at your puny fingers there’s no way you worked trapeze. On the other hand, they do fit a shot glass to perfection.
Orchids to Michael from Sound Bank Electronics for the outstand job you did installing our TVs. You’re the best. Richard & Penny
Onions to the burger joint. I bought a soda and couldn’t get a straw to go through the perforations in lid. My recent surgery on my hand didn’t help. I kept pushing until the straw broke. I then used a pen to finally poke through. Orchids to Ann at the nearby drive-thru for giving me a new straw. I’ll be going there from here on out.
Orchids to Karla Dunavant, Realtor, for all her help in purchasing our condo. She is very professional and top notch. Once again, a huge thank you for everything you did to make this transaction successful.
Onions to the medical offices that have answering machines that say, “We’re busy with another patient, so please leave a message we will call you back,” and then never do. It’s so frustrating!
Orchids to Dr. Wright for his quick response to my husband! The care and compassion you have I will be forever thankful to you! We appreciate you and need more doctors like you! Mike and Dawn Scot
Onions to Dog Patch, AZ; sometimes referred to as Lake Havasu City. Bone property is a junkyard, complete with two barking junk yard dogs, on Tonto Drive. Also, stripped auto frame in front of residence on Eager Drive. Curbs lined with discarded mattresses, living room furniture and hot water tanks.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
