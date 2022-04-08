Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Havasu Flex Transport. They have come in handy for handicap and wheelchair bound customers. The dispatch and drivers are so helpful. Really appreciate your service. Thanks!
Orchids to Maria. She is an awesome employee at ACE Cash Express by Smith’s. She is polite and understanding while helping me. She rocks!
Orchids, to David the server at Javelina Cantina! He provides great service that is spot on every time! I love when he serves us. Always smiling and very personable. Keep up the great job.
Orchids to Dr. Noori at Lakeside Spine and Pain for continuing to treat my aging warn out back thus allowing me to enjoy an active life at 75 years of age.
Onions to the couple at the club who thinks they can run a tab when no one else can. Rules are the rules. No tabs.
Orchids to the Safeway employees who are always so helpful. They especially go out of their way to help handicap shoppers. Cashier Vicki helped me load my groceries on
the back of my wheelchair, and John the cart man helped get my purchase in my ride when it showed up. Great people work there. Thanks.
Orchids to Walgreens pharmacy for providing the express pass. It helps us skip the line and save on time!
Onions to the individual who is heartless about others wanting to help the homeless people in Lake Havasu City. You need to think about others and not your pocket. You better hope you never end up like that because we won’t help you when you are sleeping on the street due to something you had know control over.
Orchids to El Paraiso. Always good food and good service. The patio seating was an absolute delight! Highly recommended.
