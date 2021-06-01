Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Brouillette’s Roof Repair for fixing our roof. Many thanks. Craig and Em.
Orchids to Doug at Connected Computer Repair who had our St Michael’s United Methodist Church computers up and running beautifully in such a short time. We were able to conduct church business without a glitch. He’s helpful, kind and professional. Thank you Doug, great job and keep up the good work!
Orchids to Darren who coordinates seamlessly. All your efforts are greatly appreciated!
Orchids to My Old Fart Friends (MOFFs): Babe, Butch, Mel and Frank at IN--OUT. And orchids to Mel’s wife for all the sweet baked goods that she always sends along to share for each birthday we have.
Orchids to the Mad Max drivers. But how could that be? All the winter visitors and six month residents (except the summer crowd) are gone. Maybe the winter visitors are a blessing and are not as bad as some would want us to believe?
Onions to the local car rental place that left my grandson hanging even after he had a reservation.
Orchids to everyone who reached out to help us in our situation. I have received my application for a LIFH and will have a professional meet me in a month or so to help complete and process it. And my family and I have a place to stay in the meantime that isn’t a tent. God is good.
Orchids to whoever paid for my happy hour snack at 4 Clovers. Thank you! I appreciate the kind deed and will certainly pay it forward.
Onions to the grocery store clerk who put my things under her nasty disgusting armpit to hold them. When I politely asked for two replacement items she was outraged and said she only has two arms! Hey lady we all only have two arms, but some of us are born with manners and common sense, especially during covid!
Orchids to all the essential workers who worked through the pandemic despite not receiving extra pay or bonuses.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
