Orchids to the Veterans Thrift Store out in Desert Hills! When my mother-in-law had surgery, they offered a shower chair and other items at no charge! Just use it and return it. I am donating all items to them from now on. Thanks Veterans Thrift Store!
Onions to the assistant at a local cardiac office with super long nails and visible nose piercing. Nails very unsanitary
Orchids to Star Cinemas for showing a powerful and very important film, “Just Mercy” in Lake Havasu. It is very distressing, to see, that our nation continues to view people of color differently than others.
Orchids to Kat at Goodwill. Thank you for helping me with my exchange and being so kind and helpful. I love my new pillow. Blessings wrapped with a thank you.
Onion to the psychopaths who spray-painted perfectly good rocks out in the desert a rotten purple ish color. This act alone can ruin all the integrity and beauty of this town and its surrounding wonders. I will not stand for this!
Orchids to Jim at Chong Marine for the great work he does.
Orchids to Scott and Shelly of Arizona RV Holding Tanks. They did an awesome job of cleaning our RV tanks, no more smell, sensors read perfect now after years of not functioning. You two rock and we appreciate the work you do. Big thanks!
Onions to some Lake Havasu City landlords. Winter visitors are not here to clean up your disgusting dwellings. Gross bedding, disgusting kitchens,piles of junk stuck in closets. News flash, there are other warm spots to spend the winter.
Orchids to Kristin at HRMC! Wow, you sure do give it your best. Thanks so much. All of the nurses like Tanya and Sophia were truly wonderful!
Orchids to Dr.Adams. He not only is a great optometrist, but he and his staff are very kind. R.N.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
