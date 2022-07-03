Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Natalie at Smith’s gas station pumps. I did a really dumb thing by giving you the wrong pump number with my order. I can’t believe I did that! I’ve never done anything like that before. It must be the heat, not in my right mind. But you were your usual kind and professional self, no matter how much trouble I caused, and for that I can’t thank you enough. I hope Smith’s knows how lucky they are to have you.
Onions to whichever government agency is responsible for programming traffic lights! There can be no valid reason why left-turn-only signals are activated when there are no vehicles in or approaching the left turn lane. Additionally, when there are left turn vehicles, the light remains on well
beyond when the vehicle(s) have completed the turn. Both of these situations cause drivers from the opposite direction to wait needlessly for their green light. The left turn lane on South-bound Lake Havasu Ave at Mulberry is especially frustrating!
Orchids to Lake Havasu City Animal Control. I would like to thank Officer Rodriguez and Officer Schmeling for going above and beyond to rescue 12 abandoned cats in the home next to me. Thank you so much.
Onions to the city bragging about sales tax revenues being up 10%. Prices are at least 10% higher so of course taxes collections are up 10%. What did you have to do with it, did you make prices go up? And if you did knock it off.
Orchids to Tyler and Havasu Pressure Washing for the great job they do on cleaning the Havasu Memorial Walkway for the Havasu Freedom Foundation!
Onions to inflation. It’s really kicking my butt when trying to provide for my family.
Orchids to Home Depot staff Dennis Mitch and Sean. You two took a bad buying experience and turned it into a fantastic buying experience. Thank you!
