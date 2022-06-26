Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to our police who drive by vehicles that are illegally parked at the corner of Paseo Del Sol Avenue and Veterans Way. Vehicles are consistently parking at the no parking sign, blocking the handicap ramp and park in front of the fire hydrant. Easy revenue for the city.
Orchids to Flame Broiler restaurant. The staff was spot on, friendly, and the place was being cleaned the whole time we were there. The food was great and much better and healthier than fast food burgers. I cannot say enough about how refreshing this place is. Thanks, crew. Julie.
Orchids to Carly. Your help was kind when I stopped to assist the lady who fell walking up Mesquite Avenue in this heat. We got her home. Others drove by, never looking back. Come on folks, pull your head out of the sand. Take care of others. Ranger Terry.
Orchids to the young man in the white pickup on Stroke Drive who stopped and helped me up when I had fallen in my driveway. I didn’t get his name but I’m very thankful that there are great people like him in this town.
Orchids to those who check with the Better Business Bureau and the Registrar of Contractors before hiring the so-called “pro” licensed contractor.
Orchids to the UPS store by Chipotle. I went there to return an Amazon product. With my QR code on my phone I thought it would be a hassle. Was I wrong! In and out in under one minute! Wow!
Onions to the graphic television commercials that make me want to vomit. What is happening to our society and culture? Do not buy their products.
Onions to blaming tourists for high gas prices. Now that there’s funny!
Orchids to the new gas pumps at Smith’s. Much easier to use and faster.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
