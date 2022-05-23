Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to one of the best RNs I have ever met! Alivia, ER nurse at Havasu Regional Medical Center, was so kind, professional and compassionate with my special needs son. She’s a great asset to our hospital! Thank you, Alivia.
Onions to the onion giver about putting in a traffic light at Jamaica and McCulloch. You say the person was not paying attention; were you there when it happened? A 26 year old lost his life and your only care is tax money. What an awful comment!
Orchids to Havasis for an amazing lunch gathering at Locos Bar and Cocina. The weather was perfect, the food delicious and service great. The best part was making friends with so many wonderful women. Great atmosphere of positivity. Love this group and I’m looking forward to the next event.
Orchids to and a special thank you to Dr. Lyster and his staff at Cancer Care of Western AZ. They guided me through a tough and scary time but all has turned out well.
Onions to the previous center for letting him get away. Good luck, Doc.
Orchids to Lauren Blain at GraceArts Showcase this weekend. I loved the way she helped one of the shy baby ballerinas go on stage. I am a grandparent of a baby ballerina and I just love her teaching philosophy and gifts she shares with her students. Thank you.
Onions to the new owners of a fast-food eatery whose rudeness and don’t care attitude chased away the vintage cars that could be seen every Thursday and Saturday. Now, these patrons with their vehicles will be on McCulloch the first and third Sundays of every month.
Onions to the post office. The substitute carrier put four days of mail in my box across the street. I am handicapped, so there is a note to put the mail in the box on thefront porch. I even called to complain.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
