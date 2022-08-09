Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Nikki at Walgreens. She is the best. My kids were so nervous about getting shots and she made them feel comfortable. No tears! Amazing person and Walgreens is lucky to have her. Keep up the great job and don’t ever change.
Orchids to Allison for her warm, ready smile as I check out at Albertson’s. She is most helpful and goes out of her way to please her customers. Thanks, Allison for brightening up my day. You are awesome!
Orchids to Lake Havasu Family Eyecare. The staff is incredibly friendly and really care about your eye health. I love my new glasses (without nose pieces) and they came just in time for my cruise. Great job and thank you all! Nancy.
Orchids to Havasu Surgery Center. From the time I was greeted at the door until I was escorted out to my waiting ride, it was an excellent experience. Super nice, respectful and caring people. I’ve been there many times over the years and have had excellent care every visit.
Orchids to Justin at Auto Zone. He helped me with a dead battery. Very polite and knowledgeable young man. It’s so nice to see hard working people with smiles on their faces. Thank you again, Justin!
Onions to the amount of trash this storm has brought into my backyard and specifically, my pool.
Orchids to Pro RV Glass. They replaced my car windshield faster than the wind and at a reasonable cost. Great job too.
Orchids to K&E Outdoor Power Equipment and Repair. Thank you for taking care of my palm that blew down in my backyard. What a mess! You were fast and professional.
Onions to the store owner who lies about the money he promises you, but then never gives it.
