Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to A1 Vending. The food is always fresh, the customer service is always great and we wish we had the space to put in another machine. We work hard and it would be great to not have to leave for lunch.
Onions to the local yokel who misdirected me when I asked for directions to the state park. If you don’t know how to get someplace, just say so.
Orchids to Frank at Smith’s. First, he saved the day at the self-checkout in a very pleasant and professional manner, then I found him again as a cashier solving problems for customers. Love this guy! He’s fast, efficient and knows his stuff!
Orchids to Dr. Inocenti at Novack Animal Care. The vet is always kind and patient when I bring my dog in and he knows how to handle both people and pets when neither one is having a good day! Good job to vet and staff.
Orchids to Stevie and the gang at Savage Marine. Thank you for taking the time to listen to the issues with my boat and knowing right off the bat how to fix it. Great job!
Orchids to Christian at Midas Touch Painting. You did such a great job painting our home. You met and exceeded expectations. Highly recommended.
Onions to the local bank in town that still doesn’t have a functioning ATM. You moved over a year ago, what is going on? I’m tired of being charged a fee when I go to other ATMs. If I had known I would be without an ATM from you for this long, I would have opened an account at another bank!
Orchids to Betty, Diane and Jamie for all the help they gave while I was out of town taking care of family business. You are all such very good friends. Thank you!
Orchids to the post office. It has to be said how hard they work to get you your mail post the 4th of July holiday weekend. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
