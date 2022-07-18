Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the power company. My power has been surging off then back on for several days now on the Southside. I called to see why and was told the birds are causing it! Is this a story for the birds or what’s up? It’s going to damage electronics and my air conditioning unit if this keeps up and then who is liable for our losses? I’m tired of resetting everything almost daily! What’s really going on? Please get this under control. This is not good!
Orchids to the gentleman. We had company on Sunday, July 10, and inadvertently left a suitcase in the driveway. He stopped, got the suitcase and brought it to our door. Thank you very much. I’m sorry I didn’t get your name. One more reason we live in Lake Havasu City.
Onions to our club. What happened to our club? Too much bar drama blew in from California. I wish the prevailing winds could blow back west.
Orchids to write-ins and new candidates. Onions to the good old boys.
Orchids to LeGrand Plumbing! They called and came an hour before their scheduled time. Wayne was very personable and efficient. I highly recommend them for anyone with plumbing needs.
Orchids to Jim at Frontier! We had a short in our line and Jim showed up when scheduled. He went above and beyond making sure all of the wiring was re-wired at every possible spot. Thanks for giving us back our phone service! Amberwood Bay.
Orchids to Jerry at Lakeside Towing for changing a flat tire for me, an old guy, on London Bridge Road. His assistance is greatly appreciated.
Orchids to John at Connected Computer for taking his time to fix the video issues my computer had. 100% grateful for his help.
Orchids to Columbian Joe's for having the best drinks in town!
