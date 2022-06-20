Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the local restaurant. We visited the Friday before Memorial Day at 4 p.m. We asked ahead of time if happy hour was being honored and was assured it was. When we received our bill everything was full price. The manager, who was very rude, basically said tough luck. “we don’t honor happy hour on holiday weekends”. Nothing was posted anywhere and the menu clearly stated it was happy hour. Shame on you! Poor customer service for sure! Not going back!
Onions to those who don’t see the truth even when it hits them up along the side of their head. They see the truth but ignore it. They hear the truth but must tune it out. Take off those rose colored glasses and you just might learn something.
Onions to the short term vacation rentals and all of their problems! I have several around me. In a typical three bedroom two bath house, there are 20 people and six cars. This is alright every day and also on weekends? Many do care. I work everyday! Do something leaders!
Orchids to Monique and LaVita Dolce for catering my birthday party aboard the Dixie Belle. She was absolutely wonderful to work with. The set up was beautiful and the food was delicious! Thank you so much!
Orchids to Terry Hopple for playing and entertaining my guests for my birthday party! If you need musical entertainment for your party, please call Terry. You wont be disappointed!
Orchids to Gina and Keith, owners of the Dixie Belle. Such a fun experience having my party aboard your beautiful boat. Even though it was the hottest day of the year, being on the lake for two hours made it enjoyable!
Orchids to the onion giver about digital coupons. Even with a smart phone they are difficult to download and work with.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
