Onions to bashing someone because they’re leaving their job to go and try something new. You’re an extremely judgmental miserable woman. Grow up.
Onions to spoiled and ungrateful cutsomers. Restaurants are dealing with rising food costs and just trying to stay afloat. You want free beverages because you didn’t get the table you wanted. Support local business; don’t whine about something trivial.
Orchids to Shelby at the building and planning desk at Lake Havasu City Hall. She is so amazing at answering questions about building and other questions. She is always very pleasant and smiles even when overwhelmed. I just want her to know how amazing she is to customers and employees alike, and to thank her for all she does.
Orchids to the charming, polite young man who surprised me with a compliment while shopping at Bashas’ in March. He made my day. His patient beautiful mom can be very proud.
Onions to the nail technician who smells of cigarette smoke. He smokes between customers. I will take my business elsewhere. I have had enough.
Onions to the garbage men coming at 6 in the morning, slamming dumpsters and making unnecessary noise. Wait until 7 a.m.
Onions to the servers who say, “tip at least 20% or stay home”. If too many people take your advice, your employer will see fewer customers and you might find yourself out of work. Entitled much?
Orchids to Mills Brothers Furniture and Sleep Center. They helped move our previously purchased furniture to our new condo, which we didn’t want to trust to just anyone. They are truly a Lake Havasu City based company. Thanks to all, you made our move complete. Support Havasu!
