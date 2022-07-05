Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Copper Still Distillery for creating an amazing atmosphere for the Havasis taco lunch. Excellent food, beverages and service! Always a great time with Carri, Andy and Leslie!
Onions to the witch doctor. Looks like the law is closing in on you. You deserve it. Glad you’re writing nonsense, and not my prescriptions.
Onions to Bible literalists. How thick could you get?
Onions to the spies sent by gal goombah. It’s so obvious. Find some detectives who can drive and are allowed to enter four-star businesses. Good luck with that.
Orchids to Juicy’s with the good food. Best reuben in town, not shy on the sauerkraut.
Onions to the person at a venue on Sunday who wore a very short dress showing her bottom to all. Many were shocked and felt that this was no place for that kind of dress. Please cover up next time.
Orchids to Miguel and Beto and the entire Essential Pools crew. We are extremely pleased with our new pool and spa. Very professional, very timely. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Orchids to Craig and Jim at Amici Pools for the excellent next day service on my negative edge pump repair. Thank you so much.
Onions to the new building at the corner of Combat Drive and Lake Havasu Avenue. The building is beautiful, however, the utility box and wall at the front right corner obstructs the view when turning onto Lake Havasu Avenue from Combat Drive. An accident waiting to happen!
Onions to everyone leaving Frankie Lyons out in the cold in this current election cycle. She submitted paperwork to the county to run as an official write-in candidate, and should legally be treated like the rest of the candidates.
Onions to abandoned silver Toyota on Oro Grande near Oro Grande school! It’s an eyesore.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.