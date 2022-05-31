Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to JC Marine for helping me figure out the wiring of my boat for a safety cut-out switch. thank you Greg for being so helpful. Ken.
Orchids to my neighbor Gary! Thank you so much for being there for my dad and me. You’re always there when we need you!
Orchids to those running, chasing after rainbows, even though they will never find that pot of gold. Ranger Terry.
Onions to those who have not really moved forward or improved. If you still have the poor-me attitude seeing employee after employee getting fired, remember, never let vile gossip by the uneducated take you into the cave of ugliness.
Orchids to not being made fun of for not having a chin and finally finding a place to live from dusk to dawn. Unfortunately, living on a liquid diet has created a need to be close to a bathroom. Fortunately, I have found a place who caters to people like me.
Orchids and a big yellow rose for always being careful what you hear about somebody when judging another person because you just might be hearing it from the problem. Ask yourself if it is objective or is it subjective? Those who live by subjectivity are usually stirring the old poo pot.
Orchids to Sal and Ray and the guys with Lakeview Landscaping for a very good job cleaning up and making tidy our long neglected landscape. In and out in under two hours and our quarter acre plus is ready for summer entertaining. We heartily recommend them!
Onions to the fiberglass pool delivery people and crane operator who took the neighbor’s pool over the top of my house for the neighbors yard. Outrageous say the least!
Orchids to Derek at Smith’s. He made me feel better after an embarrassing moment at the register. Thank you for your kindness.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
