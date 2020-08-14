Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to Michael Anenberg for attempting to awaken the sheeple. A thankless and futile task, but keep up the good work! Some may heed your words.
Onions to the snowbird complaining because Havasu wasn’t wearing masks causing the covid-19 rate to be so high. It’s because of out-of-towners who come here and don’t wear masks that cause the virus rate to be so high. Stay home!
Orchids to Scott Taylor at Anderson Chrysler Jeep Dodge for taking the time to speak with me. He has a high intellect taking time to explain their policies. Give him a call, he has some good deals. DS.
Onions to the many posts about the club. It’s high time you put your name on posts. Be brave enough to name the place or use your name. Some of us like flying high with our nations symbolic bird others like strutting on the ground with the pooping pigeons. Leaving due to smoking rules? Was it really that bad Karen?
Orchids to Dave Tunnell, E.Larsen and Gary Visconti for their in touch reality letters.
Onions to the fast food place that had a gob of hair in my food. When notified they asked if I wanted more food. No way! I recommended a refund. They would not give me my money back. I won’t go back and it was my favorite place to go.
Orchids to Jason with Sun Rise Air Conditioning for going the extra mile to make sure my wife and I had cool air while waiting for our ordered part!
Onions to all the firework supporters and the people who sell them. Stop selling the ones that leave the ground and maybe it won’t affect the entire city. To every dog in the neighborhood, firecrackers are deadly. Bottle rockets leave the ground they land on roofs in palm trees and air conditioners.
Orchids to Tireman once again. You put tires on my daugters car in less than a half hour. Thank you Zach!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
