Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to everyone on the City Council. I wouldn’t want anyone else running to feel I had favorites. But these two guys really are an asset to the community and I wanted the voters to know what I know about them. Sorry.
Orchids and gratitude to the wonderful people at Paws n Claws for helping our senior dog Mary on her final journey. We appreciate all your help and the sweet card as well.
Orchids to Amanda for asking customers to put on masks, you are protecting yourself and family. Great job!
Orchids to Holly Hitchins at Arizona Watersports Rentals for being one of the greatest humans on earth.
Orchids to those businesses that enforce the mandate for everyone wearing a face covering. To those who say “we can’t enforce” I just say here is the way to do it. Put a sign out front saying “no shirt, no shoes, no face coverings, no service.” Simple. Then do not provide service to anyone not following the mandate for face covering. Easy. Try it.
Onions to the public not receiving detailed information on the age of people who have covid-19 and those that have died from it. We deserve to know what ages are getting it and dying from it. Also, did it produce pneumonia and that’s why people are having a hard time getting over it or dying from it?
Orchids to nurse Linda. You are missed more than you know. Your kind and compassionate personality are missed every time I need help. One would think a replacement could handle the work requirements, but even that seems to be a chore. You are missed more than I can say.
Onions to the Californians. On weekends you bring your germs to Havasu and we pay the price for your inconsiderate actions.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.