Orchids to Dr. Teff. You took the time to explain everything and calm the mind of a very scared boy not to mention his mother. Thank you for everything you are doing for him.
Onions to the weekender firing off fireworks in the city limits then chastising residents for wasting the policemen’s time by calling to report them. We have laws against this here, so who was wasting their time?
Orchids to Herman the Hampster, pulled off another caper! Still alive and kicking. Got away with the recent Triscuit heist! It was not your husband.
Onions to the local politician member who abstained during the recent vote to raise property taxes. You were elected to represent the citizens of this community. You were either uneducated, unprepared or a total coward. Shame on you! Here’s hoping you don’t get re-elected.
Onions to conspiracy seeking disinformation spreaders. Masks are required in many countries in Europe, including England, France, Spain, Greece and Italy. Please stop spreading your lies. Covid-19 is a disease, not a political agenda. Wear the mask.
Onions to parents who are so upset about the lack of socialization their kids are getting. Invite a friend over. Go to the park. The lack of any personal responsibility for your own children is astounding. Children model parent behavior. Be better.
Orchids to the clubs. I would like to say to all Clubs that I think you are doing a marvelous job, in spite of all the negativity from people. Most of them probably don’t ever come in the club. The people who keep posting this stuff maybe you should find a new place to go. This town is here to help us and we help them.
Orchids to Dr. Adams at Havasu Eye Care for his diagnosis of my dangerous condition. He got me in the same day and got me into a specialist the next day. Thank you so much for going above and beyond! EM.
Onions to the cowardly owners for letting it happen. Perhaps another country might serve you all better. I’m done with sports.
Orchids to the Boathouse Grill for supporting our nation by not broadcasting events where the participants kneel for our national anthem.
Orchids to the husband who reported his neighbor for setting off fireworks. What an ignorant idiot for lighting fireworks in this tinder dry city. Maybe if we all reported these violations it would put a stop to this illegal and dangerous activity.
