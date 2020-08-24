Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Onions to club. A once inviting safe space with a slogan of treating one another with respect and kindness. Now it’s a purely insidious joint with a gang like mentality.
A thank you to Dan (a boat safety guy) who fearlessly helped us and our boat out of the water during the night storm. We could not have trailered our boat without his help. He was in the water pushing our boat. Thank you so much. Happy knowing there still are great people like him around.
Orchids to Lisa at Janice’s Beauty Salon for another perfect cut, color, and style for my fine and thin hair. Your kindness and friendly personality are also a plus! You’re the tops! Karen.
Orchids to Ronny Atkins for rescuing me when my Jeep battery was dead and I was stuck in a parking lot in 120 degree heat. I really appreciated your help. Thanks so much, Susan Read.
Orchids to Rebel BBQ for the very delicious delivery of various meats, chicken and sides for our small gathering. Yummy!
Onions to the warp minded people using the term warp speed.
Onions to the CEO of the Postal Service for deliberately trying to slow down our mail service.
Orchids to Anderson Auto Group. Nick and Mitchell in sales, Eric the sales manager and Katrina in finance for making my new car purchase a smooth and enjoyable experience. You guys Rock!
Orchids to those who stay tough through slander and gossip. Just remember people who spread around others personal lives and hiding their own just need to feel better about their own pathetic lives. They don’t have the guts to say anything to your face, remember that.
Onions to the golf course. You paid well under asking price, did a few token improvements, and now you’re constantly trying to sell off land piece by piece. Sounds like you’re in over your head. Get it together without ruining property values for everyone.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.