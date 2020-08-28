Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the awful internet provider who charges a premium, but gives me intermittent service. Their office is closed so I can’t even talk to a real person. Telephoning is a joke. I sure hope a new capable efficient internet provider will come to Lake Havasu soon!
Orchids to Levi and Chris from Dynamic Cleaning and Restoration. Tony would be proud of all your hard work.
Orchids to Brenda at Safeway. She has helped me multiple times with my phone app to get discounts on food. I think I’ve had to ask for help at least five times. She’s always so cheerful and just gets me right up to speed. Thanks for your sweetness. Gayle.
Orchids to everyone at All American Air. Especially Ryan who came to our house on a 118 degree day for a service call. Prompt, professional and reasonable. He explained everything thoroughly. Thank you. Oro Grande Blvd.
Orchids and thank you to Angela and Carli at HRMC outpatient therapy for your work treating my injury. The pain was worth the gain! I hope the gooey cupcakes were good.
Orchids to The Boat House and specifically our server Jennifer. We were there with a friend visiting from out of town for happy hour and we were not disappointed! Jennifer took great care of us and the appetizers were fabulous and the drinks were right on! Great job to all and we will be back!
Orchids to Buster Johnson. Your leadership during this time has been spot on. Not an easy thing to do these days.
Orchids to the owner Steve of Worry Free Landscaping for a wonderful job! They did all we needed in a fast time and completely cleaned up afterwards. Thanks Steve! Liz.
Orchids to all the teachers who are teaching our children in these tough times.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
