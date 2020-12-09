Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the big box store that ran their competition out of business and now can’t keep their own shelves filled.
Orchids to all those who decorated their boats for the parade! A lot of time and effort was invested to provide another beautiful parade for many spectators to enjoy. Thanks so much for helping to spread the Christmas Spirit. “Merry Christmas” to all.
Onions to the lady in student services department at the college for not being very helpful or professional especially during this difficult time!
Onions to the specialty store that sells health food products and the owner and employees do not wear masks. Can’t stay healthy this way.
Onions to people who walk their dogs outside the dog park on Avalon. The sidewalk is a great place for walkers, until we encounter a pile of poop on it. This is getting more frequent. Walk your dog’s someplace else, or take them inside the park with the other dogs.
Orchids to our thoughtful neighbors on Cinnamon that delivered our UPS package. Tried to mail a card but it was returned. Don’t know your address so hope you get these Orchids!
Orchids to Dr. Custom Painting Co. for the professionalism. Caring to get the job done right! Excellent work! Did more for me than anyone has in my lifetime when it comes to work. Thank you so much, appreciated, Cindy.
Orchids to the car in front of us who paid our bill at the Culvers drive-thru window. We will pay it forwards. Thanks again.
Onions to grocery store self-checkout taking people out of the workplace in favor of robots. And you wonder why we have unions?
Orchids to the driver of the white Dodge pickup parked at the shopping center with their IQ score plastered on the rear window. Something to be really proud of!
Orchids to Lietz-Fraze, for their continuing support of veterans and all they do for them. Also, flying flags completely around the property, for all the holidays and remembrances like Veterans Day, and today for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
