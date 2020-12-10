Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the gentleman in the white Denali pickup truck from Idaho that paid for Marilyn’s and my dinner at In N’ Out Burger, Monday afternoon. We were very surprised and appreciative for the gesture and will pay it forward too. Thanks again, Bill and Marilyn.
Orchids to Bill Rozhon of Havasu 95 Speedway, Calvary Cooking Team, the 166 car guys and many spectators who opened their hearts to help the Baumkirchner family. Your generosity was amazing, over 8K raised. Thank you, the Christian Rods and Customs Car Club and Beauden Baumkirchner and family.
Orchids to the ladies who picked me up at Jack Hardie Park after being knocked down by two dogs running with leashes dragging. Two x-rays and chipped bone in foot later, their kindness and compassion helps me heal. Parker’s Mom
Orchids to Havasu Tease for their generous donation of $500. To the Havasu Community Health Foundation’s Food Bank. They also donated shirts for the volunteers. Thank you very much.
Orchids to Greg, The Fireplace Guy at Bankers, for fixing our aging gas fireplace. Works great and looks so much better!
Orchids to Milemarkers therapy! The owners Catie Sondrol and Colleen McShea in a time like this continue to provide therapists continuing education for all their therapists. They spoiled us during November’s pediatric therapy month of celebrations! You are great! Your staff are great! Thank you!
Orchids to The Spot for having the best pizza and salads. Please open up soon!
Orchids to every staff member at every elementary school in Lake Havasu City for your dedication and hard work. Because of you all the students can have an in-person learning experience.
Orchids to Caliber Collision for the outstanding work on our Rainer. The repair for the tire blow out and door handle replacement are perfect. I am very critical about repairs to my vehicle and the work was great.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
