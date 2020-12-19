Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the car wash. I paid for the mini detail, but would have gotten, a better wash at the drive-thru for five bucks. Bad attitudes, really shabby job. Won’t be back! Beware.
Orchids to the sweet Christmas angel at the tree farm who paid for our tree. You disappeared before I could thank you. We are paying it forward!
Onions to the ignorant onion giver about the gun raffle. Every winner is background checked prior to taking possession by a federally licensed dealer, per federal law. Anti-rights statists like you ought to learn before making a fool of yourself.
Orchids to the people in the drive-thru who bought my berry hibiscus refresher. I was having a dismal day and you brightened it up! Your kindness was forwarded! Thank you.
Orchids to Cindy at Safeway Drive and Go! I love this service and use it every week. Cindy does a great job trying to make the orders perfect. Sometimes things are just not available but she always tries in every way. Great job and I love it.
Orchids to Peter and Teresa from Jerseys on McCulloch. Such a nice welcome to Main Street with the great food they dropped off. A big thank you from Tracy and the ladies at Desert Rose.
Orchids to Dr. Scott Glesmann of Western Medical Eye in Bullhead City. After waiting 10 months to see a doctor in Havasu, I saw him in just a few weeks. After a couple months, I now see better than I have for 35 years. Knowledgeable and personable, I heartily recommend him. Old Firefighter
Orchids to Lin’s Little China. Always working to keep customers and staff safe. Excellent food as always and the best sushi! Thank you
Onions to coffee shops and restaurants: background music only please. Playing music loud enough to interfere with enjoying conversation is rude to customers, making patrons talk louder to be heard. Do you wish to be forced to hear intrusive sound over food or coffee time with friends?
Orchids to Carolyn Blackmore and her letter to the editor. Very well written, thank you.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
