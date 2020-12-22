Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the employee at the hardware warehouse. Went into the appliance department and I asked him for help with an oven. He told me he didn’t work that department, he worked in plumbing. He said he was on his break. He was rude and clearly not a people person. Please hire people that like working with the public.
Onions to the person who bumped into me at the store. An apology was forthcoming and I thank you for doing so. I should’ve got your name, address, and insurance company. Later that day I developed severe whiplash. A friend says I could’ve sued had I got that information. My error.
Orchids to all who contributed to our Marine Toys for Tots program. We especially wish to thank all those who gave us such generous cash donations and the nice folks from Havasu Four Wheelers. Too many others to thank individually but we do thank you all. Merry Christmas!
Onions to the elderly lady who thought it was important to get into my face while I was shopping alone and practicing social distancing. The only time I needed a mask was when you came up to me standing one foot away. Move along now.
Orchids to Rich, tech at the worst local cable in town. He knows his stuff. Thanks for correcting what others didn’t. Yet the co charges for $60 for non-repair of their equipment, faulty amp, no customer service with this outfit, sad, for $250 a month, expect better.
Orchids to the white truck at Arby’s who paid for my order, a thoughtful gesture from a stranger. I will pay it forward. Merry Christmas to you and your family.
Onions to the Times Person of the Year. They have done nothing to earn the award. How about the doctors, nurses, etc that have worked non-stop for the past nine months?
Orchids to whomever returned the Angel Tree gift. Merry Christmas!
