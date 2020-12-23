Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to “QuickConnect” for the worst internet and customer service on the face of the Earth!
Onions to the garage sale looking business at the beginning of Main Street. This is not the best look for people coming up McCullough Boulevard. If you’re going to put your merchandise outside then make it inviting.
Orchids to Tim at Romer beverage. You are the most polite, hardworking driver we have had. You are always willing to go the extra mile and do the extra things that we ask to make sure we are happy. Thank you and Happy Holidays
Orchids to Kristi and Beth from Lowe’s. Went above and beyond. The customer service was out of this world. Lauren, Jeff, and Jake from Van Rooy plumbing are a class act. Thank you to Lowe’s and Van Rooy for saving the day.
Orchids to Tux and Tulips for the beautiful floral arrangement I won as a door prize. I highly recommend them! Thank you so much!
Orchids to Havasu Bike and the great guys that work there. I was desperate to get my bike fixed and they did it on the spot and gave me an education on how to care for it and the best products to use. Thanks, guys. Pueblo chili
Orchids to the Nautical Inn for hosting a very family friendly, covid compliant Christmas Party. Event planners did an excellent job putting together this event. My young children had a wonderful time and even made some new friends. It certainly boosted our holiday spirit. Excellent job!
Onions again to the cable company. Why are they allowed to up your bill $20 every six months? We are in an economic crisis and they are taking advantage of it. Who can I report them to? Help!
Orchids to the Aquatic Center for turning up the heat in the pool and air! Thank you for finding a way to keep us comfortable under the state rules.
Orchids to the possible new club name. “Covid 4299” Name the club like you mean it.
Orchids to the Desert Buggy group who drove through Sunset Park Saturday night sharing their Christmas Spirit.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.