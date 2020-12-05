Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Tom and Melody at Miracle Ear Hearing Aid office. At our ages of 98 and 94, my wife and I need all the help you can offer, and you always offer way more! Your product is excellent and your customer service is beyond excellent. Thank you for the years of great service that you have provided us! And yes, every once in awhile, I’ll blame you for “not hearing” a conversation!
Orchids to the owner of the palm tree with the adorable hula skirt on Empress. They should all be trimmed that way to give us more smiles.
Onions to removing the Silver Horse on Lost Dutchman. It looked like it belonged there and I miss seeing it.
Orchids to Done Right Auto RV for their outstanding service again! It is so wonderful to find a place in town where we can take our coach and it will be done right,on time and at a reasonable rate. Adam, the tech was outstanding and their entire staff is a pleasure to do business with.
Orchids to Dr. Don from McAtlin Electric. He really knows what he’s doing and took care of the light problem in my garage in no time. What a nice guy! Don L.
Onions to the Lake Havasu City Parks Department for the weed seeds at the Sara Park Dog Small Park. You did a good job of killing them. Please clean up the seeds as they are being spread all over town. You will have them at the Frisbee Golf Course soon because I go there with my dogs afterwards.
Orchids to LHRMC ER staff and the third floor nursing staff who took very good care of me (343) on Thanksgiving and the following two days. Thanks to Dr. Novales for the good news and turning me loose.
Orchids to Randy at Randy’s convenience store and post office. Randy went 10 miles beyond expected to find an old tracking number to save me a lot of money. Thank you. You are a super hero!
Orchids to my neighbor who faithfully puts my Havasu newspaper on my porch every morning. She and her husband help me in any way they can. Mega thanks M.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
