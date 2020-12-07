Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the people conducting the covid testing at Mohave Community College. Very efficient and pleasant.
Orchids to my neighbor Glenn. He’s always there with a kind word and a bit of wisdom. He treats those around him with respect and looks at the good of those he encounters. “Ranger Terry”.
Orchids to our local Marine Veterans of detachment #757. These veterans are volunteering their time. We bought one of their Christmas trees and it is the freshest we’ve had in years. See them at the CVS parking lot. Support our vets! Conrad.
Orchids to all the homes that leave out drinks and treats for their delivery drivers, we really appreciate the thoughtfulness. All our thanks from UPS.
Onions to the bakery who charged $38 for a pumpkin pie. Looked like one from a grocery store.
Onions to the city. You must be waiting for an accident to happen once a day before you install a four way flashing red light stop at the intersection of Havasupai and Avalon? How many more car accidents are the Police and Fire Departments going to investigate at that intersection before something is done? Our police and fire department have better things to do! Six accidents or more in four weeks (and counting). Parents: Don’t let your child walk near that intersection going to school and back; they may not come home.
Orchids to Neighbor Mike for getting my computer running again after the massive MS updates hit, re-establishing my BC/BS and medicare web connections and helping me with my new land line phone setup. A God sent person! Thank you.
Onions to California for not letting me see family this holiday season.
Orchids to all the people who supported Women With Willpower’s O’Christmas Tree Event this year. 2020 will be a year we will not forget soon.
Onions to the female in the Kia who cut my car off with children in your own car just to pull into CVS quicker. You are a menace!
Onions to the Onions about the Turkey Testicle Festival. We hung around all day and had a ball. Orchids to the Festival.
Onions to the local health clinic for their treatment of veterans. Pawning off patients to another health care facility is not the solution. The VA needs to stop having town halls and start providing quality physical and mental care to veterans.
Orchids to Dr. Carver at Quail Ridge Dental. For the ongoing project inside of my mouth.
Onions to the pet groomers who didn’t cut my dogs nails when that was the only thing I wanted done.
Orchids to the doctors office across the street from the hospital for conducting so many rapid covid tests prior to Thanksgiving.
