Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to a fabulous boat parade on Saturday night. My thanks to the individual who decided to keep the tradition alive.
Onions to state for not allowing RV parking near Crystal Beach. We live in there and witness people always picking up trash. They spend lots of money here in our town and they pay to stay there. Leave them alone.
Onions to the young woman in waiting area wearing a coat with what appeared to be cat hair on it. My husband’s deathly allergic to cat fur. He breaks out in red hives throughout his body. I’m talking everywhere. Lucky for him I didn’t drag home any of that hair. Tape does wonders to remove fur!
Orchids to all who showed up for the boat parade on. You all left the channel so tidy and clean after the event. Kudos to Dell and Gary with Parks department for you dedication throughout the year. Merry Christmas to all.
Orchids to JJ Gibbs and his team for a fantastic boat Parade of Lights, without a doubt you and the crew saved the Christmas spirit in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to the London Bridge Yacht Club. Your decision to cancel the “Boat Parade of Lights” protected Havasu against pandemic spread. Thank you. But wait, some other brainiacs held one. Shame on them and the city for promoting the super spreader. The next few days will show their culpability.
Orchids to the wonderful people who organized this year’s boat parade! How nice that you prevented this wonderful tradition from “going dark.” You stepped up! Thank you!
Onions to the club where four members believe they got sick with covid at meet up in November. Others have fallen ill there recently also. No social distancing. It’s time to close for a while.
Orchids to the sweet young lady who gave me a bouquet of flowers at Big Lots. What a thoughtful thing to do. It made my day and reminded me of how many kind and wonderful people there are in Lake Havasu.
Orchids to Mr. and Mrs. Mallards housecleaning great service, nice people and great pricing.
Onions to the spectators at the boat parade. No social distancing, no masks!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
