Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the company who lacks honesty and customer service, doesn’t stand behind their mistakes. Buyer beware; wife hangs up if she doesn’t like the complaint.
Orchids to Mike Hopkins Crew and Restoration 1 for volunteering to sanitize the Elks Lodge after our recent closure. Your service and professionalism is greatly appreciated.
Onions to the old lady at the grocery store who made it her business to walk right up to us and say put a mask on. You’re so full of arrogance that you did not see we were there at 6 a.m. We were practicing social distancing and kept at least 10 feet from others. Only time I needed a mask was from you.
Orchids to Weatherman Heating and Air Conditioning crew who took time out from their busy day to help a neighbor in need in the community put up his outdoor Christmas lights and decorations! You’re awesome guys! God bless you all!
Orchids to Deborah Porter for her well-reasoned, sane, humorous and adult comments on wearing masks.
Onions to the visitors on the bright orange and blue bicycles, calling me an idiot because I wasn’t wearing a mask outside.
Onions to the club. We paid for a nice meal, we got dried up turkey, mushy stuffing, lumpy taters and packaged gravy. The whole thing was like it was thawed out from being frozen from last year and reheated it in the microwave. What in the world has happened to the place?
Orchids to the tribute for “Spike” Feinberg. It was lovely to read about him and the wonderful life he had. Thank you to his family for sharing that.
Onions to the fast food chain. A sandwich is now half its regular size. But the price has gone up. Go corporate America.
Onions to the bush on Lake Havasu Ave. It covers 75% of the sidewalk and obscures a fire hydrant.
Onions to the cars and motorcycles that turn from Acoma Boulevard onto Saratoga Avenue and treat it as a drag strip. Insane speed and only a matter of time until someone gets hurt or worse! Residents have nicknamed it the Saratoga Speedway.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
