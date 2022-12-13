Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to me for misjudged signal changes. Instead of getting out of the way, I blocked an emergency vehicle. Orchids to the smart people who helped me out by remaining in place.
Orchids to Wright Way Havasu for promptly fixing our electric gate and being so persistent in fixing our pesky opener problem. I highly recommend them. Russ
Onions to drivers who stop for jaywalkers. What they’re doing is illegal. Think about it! Also you’re risking you or someone behind you getting rear-ended for suddenly stopping in the middle of the street.
Orchids to Jason at ServPro. He did an awesome job of replacing my tile floors in the living room and dining room; I’ve received many compliments.
Customer service is great and he was always on time. Thank you.
Orchids to Dave’s Maintenance and to Harry, Steven and crew for the outstanding service and work. They are truly professionals and take care of your home issues. Steve and Janet.
Onions to the local political party for not removing political signs and putting the burden on our city to get them removed.
Onions to the lack of restrooms for the boat parade. Ladies were lined up 20-30 deep trying to use the restrooms. Please bring in or update more restrooms.
Orchids to Havasu Turf Pros, especially Brian and his team! They did a great job, the job was done on time and turned out beautiful. Very well done, we highly recommend them. Fairest price in town, we used them twice!
Orchids to the winter visitors! It’s great to have you back in town. Friendly and fun group!
