Orchids to the staff at Verizon. I have had multiple issues with my phone, yet no matter who I talk to they always get resolved. Just wanted to say a big thank you to all of the staff at Verizon.
Onions to not knowing that government officials are required to go out for bids and purchase the least expensive bid to protect taxpayer dollars. It is the law. All government officials try to buy local when they can, but also are looking at price.
Orchids to our mail carrier, Nancy. She is a terrific carrier. She is always cheerful even though it is terribly hot. Kiowa Place.
Orchids to Joe at Ace Hardware on the Southside. I brought in a defective pocket hose for replacement. Of course, the receipt was gone as well as the length markings, but Joe had remarkable patience going way beyond checking and cross checking to get the right size and full replacement. Thank you. Jimmydoc.
Onions to the grocery store. $7.29 for house brand plain oatmeal? Every item in your store has had significant price increases recently. You are price gouging the locals in every aisle and the locals need to stop spending their hard earned dollars with you.
Shame on you.
Onions to the owner of the white dog on Jamaica Drive who still lets the dog run around without a leash and who does not pick up his poopy messes. I just counted nine piles; go pick them up!
Onions to all of the people who cannot shovel the rocks off the street after a storm. The tractor never comes for a week. What a bunch of lazy people in this town.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center for the excellent care I received during my hospital stay. Doctors, nurses, and aids were very attentive and helpful, from the emergency room until I was discharged. Thank you.
Orchids to Mark at Suddenlink. What great customer service you provided. You went way out of your way to help us. We are very grateful. I hope Suddenlink knows how lucky they are to have you.
Orchids to the guys at A & E Flooring and Construction. My floors look great! I’m amazed at the craftsmanship and quality of work. I can’t tell you how nice my floors look. I highly recommend you!
Onions to the table of ladies at the local restaurant who clearly had too much to drink. I’m glad you were having fun, but several folks at the restaurant were extremely unhappy over your loudness and rowdiness. Go ahead and have fun, but please, keep it down!
Orchids to all of the new teachers in town. Thank you for taking on a tough job in tough times. God bless!
Orchids to A2Z Recycling. You can be a bit hard to find but definately worth getting to. I appreciate the good customer service.
Orchids to the veterans clinic on Mesquite. Such kind and patient professionals. I no longer dread going to the doctor. Keep up the good work. I know many of us can be a challenge, but you handle us beautifully. Thank you.
Onions to the sign on my neighbor’s fence spewing hateful rhetoric. No one wants to come near you or associate with you now so you can take the sign down. Mission accomplished.
Onions to the construction crews who leave drill bits and nails in the driveways and roads for people to drive over and get flat tires on. Can’t you clean up your act a little?
Onions to online dating. I am a pearl who constantly gets stuck with the muck in the shell. Need someone who can recognize a diamond in the rough and not the same old muck and silt on the bottom.
Orchids to Zach at Tire Man. He provides great service at a great price. Love that place!
