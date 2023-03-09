Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the center that has become an exclusive place where one can only sign up to eat if you are on a preferred list. No matter you are a local and a member. Sad.
Onions to the guy who wrote in stating the man who found a purse in a grocery cart and returned it should be tipped. Why? He just did the honest and right thing. We shouldn’t have to pay someone to do the right thing!
Onions to the house backing up to the wash that can’t pick up trash such as broken dry wall and cardboard boxes. We’re already looking at a box truck and a bright green pontoon boat but the garbage is too much. Give your neighbor’s view a break.
Orchids to Dr. Yole and his wonderful staff. Such professional, gentle dental appointments with this senior who’s still a baby when it comes to the dentist.
Orchids to Maria and Roberta at Sonora Quest Laboratories. They are both amazing at their jobs and I appreciate them very much!
Onions to belittling our brothers and sisters. Let’s drop some rotten eggs on those saying “malarkey” to conversations they have eavesdropped on.
Orchids to the couple who found the black tool box on London Bridge Road. Thank you very much. Iowa.
Onions to bad but expensive food. Today, I bought a sandwich at the grocery store. It was the worst sandwich I ever had. The bread was hard and the cold cuts were so slim as to be nearly non-existent. It didn’t help that there were no condiments on it as well.
Onions to assumptions that turn into filthy false opinions and judgments. The oddest thing is how the offending character assassins are flush with alcohol addiction.
Orchids to All American Air! Great customer service at a great price. I highly recommend them.
Orchids to Smooth Moving Service of Havasu! Not only did they return my call in a very timely manner but they were available to complete the job that very day! Excellent service and cooperation.
Orchids to Albertsons. Their staff went above and beyond. I had dropped a $20 dollar bill and by the time I realized it, the staff was already coming at me to return it! Great people. Thank you.
Onions to whomever dumped their used food wrappers in our yard. Do you not own a garbage can or are unable to hold on to your trash until you could find one? If you feel the need to dump, do it on your own street!
Onions to the postal service for not picking up my outgoing mail. My flag was up all day and I can’t believe that no one took my mail!
Orchids to Ed’s Deli. Being new to the city, I wanted to try an out of the way place to eat. Glad I found Ed’s Deli. One of the best sandwiches I’ve had in a while!
Orchids to Roadrunner Automotive. They were able to diagnose what was wrong my car quickly and they fixed it fast and competently. I was in and out in no time. I recommend them.
Onions to believing that a smart phone is needed to use your digital coupons. You can do it right on your personal computer and print it out!
Orchids to Tyler at Lowe’s. He was very helpful when we went to pick out our appliances. His knowledge saved us a whole bunch of money. Thanks for your time, Tyler!
Orchids to Shuteye Home and Mattress. They were wonderful to work with, great prices and exactly on time with delivery. They even hauled an old bed and mattress away for us! We will definitely spread the word about this great company!
Orchids to Christian and John at Superior Detailing. They brought my Jeep back to life! Good job, guys.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
