Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Haven Health of Lake Havasu City. I would like to thank Angie and Havasu Rides, Serenity Sunset and Tom and Adele with the London Bridge Resort for their generous donation to our residents of Haven Health for the holidays. It was greatly appreciated.
Onions to property managers who charge ridiculous rent. Claiming tenants will take better care if we pay crazy rent. Shame on you! If someone destroyed their home, that’s their personality. Just because we’re poor does not mean we destroy property. I’m going to be homeless with children. Thank you.
Onions to Arizona drivers! You have obviously developed your “Me, Me, Mine” attitude into your driving skills! The roadways are yours only and you do not need to use turn signals, obey stop signs or signal lights nor speed limits. This mentality makes if very difficult for us truckers.
Orchids to her new lover. Best wishes pal! Hopefully you have deep pockets. Her $5 lattes twice a day quickly add up. Expensive wine is something the gal craves like a desert thirsty rat. Thank you for taking her off my hands! Havasu is loaded with crazy little women and you just picked a doozy.
Onions to the man flying the f-bomb flag in his front yard. You are setting a poor example for your young children. Your neighbor.
Onions to night supervisor. Confiscating my cards and chips was criminal. Accusing me of using a marked deck to rip residents off is degradation of character. I may sue. We’re grown adults. If folks want to stay up late playing poker so be it. Those complaining of noise can’t even hear.
Orchids to the kind gentleman in the black truck by the Water and Ice store in Smith’s plaza. I fell while trying to put my grocery cart away and he picked me up and got me on my way!
Orchids to Edge General Contracting for building our dream home. We are so grateful for their customer service, excellent workmanship and efforts to make us feel valued and a priority.
Orchids to Kandi!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.