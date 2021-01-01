Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. Killian and the HRMC 2nd floor surgery crew. Excellent results! Also, thanks to Elena for coming by to see me.
Onions to the director of ADOT for changing the way you take care of your business, on hold to make an appointment, to go in and pay for you registration then to have them mailed to you whenever they get around to it. They say it is for your own protection...Not! Using covid for every excuse!
Onions to the Postal Service! I mailed two first class envelopes and one priority small box. I was told that they would be delivered on time. No delivery, no updates on one envelope. Way to ruin Christmas.
Onions, to all of the ways of being a trashy person, like trashing a person by changing the version of a story so you didn’t look like the bad person. Thanks for all the BS you’ve caused to save your reputation.
Onions to criticizing the “Thanksgiving” dinner at the club. Shame on you! Volunteers gave up their time at home to cook and serve you, for a $5 donation. Due to covid only certain guidelines for the food were legal. You should be more grateful for those who donated food and time so you had a meal. Classless.
Orchids to the foreign food place for being consistent in delivering the worst food ever. I should have listened to the past onions about your food.
Orchids to the southside hairdresser for giving me the worst cut ever in all my years here. Thank god I don’t leave the house because of covid, so people cant ask me who cut my hair. You would have no clients. Stick to the big box stores. My tip: Get out of the buisness.
Orchids to Mark S. at Walmart. He went above and beyond to help me find the phone that I had set down in the little girls department, I was flustered, he saw that, asked what was wrong then proceeded to walk me through where I had been in the store. Walked out with my phone. Thank you!
Onions to bad drivers.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
