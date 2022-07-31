Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Onions to urgent and emergency care sending a large senior man home after a bad fall. His fall resulted in injuring his knees. Even though there were no broken bones, there were major tears to soft tissue, muscle and ligaments to the point that he can’t stand up or walk. I have to take care of him all by myself and I’m a senior as well and half his size! Barbaric.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.