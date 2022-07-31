Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to urgent and emergency care sending a large senior man home after a bad fall. His fall resulted in injuring his knees. Even though there were no broken bones, there were major tears to soft tissue, muscle and ligaments to the point that he can’t stand up or walk. I have to take care of him all by myself and I’m a senior as well and half his size! Barbaric.
Orchids to Fibrenew for the repair job on the leather seat and leather steering wheel in our car. The color match is perfect and looks as good as new. Thank you. Bob.
Onions to the city for not maintaining the playground equipment at London Bridge Beach, Yonder Park, and everywhere else around the city. Screwing nasty plywood over the broken pieces is not “fixing” it. Let’s use some of that city surplus for much needed repairs. The kiddos are sad.
Onions to the tetchy blower man at London Bridge Beach. Every morning, like clockwork, tirelessly moving the same sand around and in our eyes as the day before with your execrable air pushing device. Truly a thankless and superfluous job.
Orchids to North Shore Plumbing. They came out the same day that we called and replaced mom’s water softener. Quick, efficient, and clean. Thank you, Doug, Jason, and Mike.
Orchids to Patty’s Daycare and Shuttle. You’re the best Grandma in Lake Havasu City!
Orchids to Amtrak! I just caught the Eagle to Texas and back and it was completely lovely. More people should know of the outstanding service and food. I love meeting people while I travel and Amtrak is the perfect way to do it.
