Orchids to Gail and Samantha, my physical therapy team at Lakeside Physical Therapy. They not only got the motion back in my broken ankle, but they were pleasant, knowledgeable, and pain free! Thank you.
Orchids to Dr. E. A. Schneider at Huffman Chiropractic and staff for getting my back in order and suggesting a much better diet and book for heart healthy meals. Thank you. Ken.
Onions to the two teenagers speeding down Cherry Tree Lane in two separate cars. They were driving 60 miles per hour down a street with a 35 miles per hour limit. How do I know? We have a great sign that shows everyone’s speed. It’s really effective.
Onions to the local car dealer for calling you like a jealous girlfriend. When there’s an issue, crickets. They won’t return calls and blow you off.
Orchids to the wonderful third grade teacher at Starline Elementary who allowed me the blessing of buying some of her school supplies and a new chair for her classroom at staples. Made my week.
Orchids to the city for placing an oversized rock next to the street along Huntington Drive. After all of the recent storms, this is the first time in over 20 years there was no dirt or rock in the street. Also, to homeowners placing pavers in place of the rock.
Onions to the onion-giver complaining about an insuffient tip. Tips are not an entitlement, they are a courtesy. Make sure you give good customer service with a good attitude and you should have no problems.
Onions to the city’s plan to hire more bus drivers. It is not the taxpayer’s burden to chauffer your kids to school. Part of the responsibility in having kids is seeing to it they get to school. I’m sure you can drive them or they can bicycle.
