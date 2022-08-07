Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to JC Penney Eye Center. No wait for an appointment, the eye exam was professional and thorough and all at a reasonable cost. I highly recommend this optometrist.
Thank you for reading!
Orchids to Black Bear Diner. We walked right in without any wait, the waitstaff was very pleasant and good, as was the food! All in all a very pleasant way to while away a slow, relaxing morning.
Onions to the clown in the brown Chevrolet inching the car forward at the stoplight for 3 minutes straight. You no doubt made the car in front of you at the light very nervous wandering what you were doing. Slow down and relax. When the light changes to green, then you can go, not before.
Orchids to Lisa at Dr. Heiner’s Lakeside Orthopedic. The physician was awesome, my knees have never been better and the staff is great, especially, Lisa. Thank you for going above and beyond!
Orchids to the ladies at Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center, the Department of Radiology. You guys totally rock! You made me feel at ease and really took great care of me. Thank you.
Orchids to T-Mobile and Sprint. Excellent staff and very knowledgeable employees who are customer service centric.
Orchids to Luna at Body and Soul. My massage was exactly what I needed and felt really great. You are so good at what you do. I haven’t felt this good in years. I will be back.
Onions to whomever dumped their fast food containers, still half full, in the wash behind Pima Drive. Our neighborhood is not your private trash can. Learn some manners!
Onions to the driver who ran a red light on Acoma. You narrowly missed me. Next time I’ll get your license plate.
