Onions to spreading your lies; just goes to show who you really are. We all know your story and why it happened that way.
Thank you for reading!
Orchids to Dr. Prater M.D., ENT, for looking out for me and putting up with my redundant whining for over 20 years. Thank you. Jim.
Onions to the new guard tower being built at the entrance to the “unparalleled community”. Is it to keep people in or out? Will there be spotlights and machine guns on the roof?
Orchids to Smooth Moving Service of Havasu!
Not only did they return my call the same morning, but also were available to complete the job that very day! Excellent service and cooperation.
Onions to bad but expensive food. Today I bought a foot long sub at the grocery store. It was the worse sub I ever had. The bread was hard and the cold cuts you could count on one hand. I think there was some cheese and some green stuff.
Onions and liver to assumptions that turn into filthy false opinions and judgments. The oddest thing is how the offending character assassins are flush with alcohol addiction, spreading misinformation to justify their only interactions with others who sip the Jack everyday instead of eating and having life beyond alcohol. Yuck.
Orchids to All American Air! Frank and Robbie are always so nice to us, and in this heat? Forget about it, you’re the best. Trevor and install team, thank you so much! Pepperwood.
Onions to having only one hospital in town. Lake Havasu City residents deserve more.
Orchids to Mona at A+ Insurance Services for the heads up and substantial savings by switching us from Plan F to G. Thank you!
Orchids to the library. It is such a welcoming place for the nerds of Havasu.
