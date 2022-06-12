Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Havasis for a great “Cocktails and Conversation” pool party. It may have been hot, but food was great. So fun to meet new ladies and make new friends. Awesome to meet artist Pat Austin and see her gallery of work. Looking forward to the next event.
Orchids to Officer Donahue of the LHCPD.
Thank you for your kindness and concern. This past Sunday was a difficult emotional day for me and you were a reminder that humanity still exists, I keep you in my prayers.
Orchids to more orchids! Let’s have more orchids. Orchids to the lions and orchids to the sheep who reaffirm why we have lions! Orchids to raising people up and standing strong!
Onions to people who try and sell used shoes. Everyone walks and stands differently so no one should ever wear used shoes. Doing so can be very unhealthy and bad for your feet and back.
Orchids to the Tire Man. You get a high five for excellent service on our car. You are thorough, friendly and efficient. T-J.
Orchids to Ursula at Lake Havasu Family Eye Care. She was able to find an excellent pair of frames for me, within my budget, which was not an easy job.
Onions to my neighbor for parking his huge recreational vehicle in his driveway blocking our lake view. It is so big that it takes up the entire driveway. I don’t understand how people can afford to buy these huge motorhomes yet can’t afford any of the overly abundant storage units available to store it!
Orchids to Chao Praya. Best Thai food in the city. Your curry soup never disappoints. Keep up the good work!
Orchids to my postal worker. Always kind, she goes to the trouble of bringing up the packages to my door and rings my doorbell so I know a package has been placed there.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
