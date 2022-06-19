Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Affordable Landscaping and Maintenance for an excellent job of trimming all our desert plants and trees. They also cleaned up all the trimmings and our yard looks beautiful! I highly recommend this landscaping service.
Orchids to the largest health care facility in town. You have made all of us happy, to see each other smile again! Feel free to wear one if you want to, but so happy for the rest of us who have the choice.
Orchids to Body and Soul! Luna gave me one of the best Shiatsu massages I’ve had in many years! Very grateful! SC.
Orchids to Albertsons! They went above and beyond, unbeknownst to me, I dropped a check that was written to me but with no phone number on it and they tracked me down! So thankful!
Onions to whomever dumped a wrapped, half eaten burrito and styrofoam food container loaded with rice and beans in the street on Tarpon Drive. You couldn’t wait until you got home to dump your leftovers in your trash bin? Surely your mother didn’t raise you like pigs, or to trash other people’s neighborhoods, or your city. If you feel the need to dump, do it on your own street!! Take some pride in yourself and your city! SMH.
Orchids to the onion who mentioned why the city doesn’t have a “no thong” or at least “cover it up” dress code in the channel. It’s definitely not family friendly sightseeing for most people visiting your city. It’s one of the main reasons I don’t go there because of all the cheeks hanging out. Cover-up buttercups!
Orchids to Juliet of Crystal Green Landscaping. You made my yard lovely again. Thank you. Joy.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
