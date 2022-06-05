Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids and happy birthday to Brian, the best hubby in the world! So brave and so sweet, makes me so lucky. Have a wonderful birthday, sweetheart!
Orchids to Brett, Whiz Kid, for cleaning our PC. If you’ve got a problem, this young man can get it right. He is a magician for sure. T-J.
Onions to the prominent people in town who allow teenage drinking at their house and then let the kids drive home. It’s only a matter of time before something happens.
Orchids to Tire Man. Tire Man gets a high five for excellent service on our car. Thorough, friendly and efficient. T-J.
Onions to the local jewelry buyer for making the unreasonably low offer on my high-quality jewelry. I decided to try eBay and easily sold it and made $1,200 instead of his lowball offer of $300! So ‘orchids’ to selling online!
Orchids to my love bug. I hid some big cigarette butts by the dumpster for you. Don’t tell anyone, I have been saving them for you.
Orchids to the Chase Bank employee who gave me water. Orchids, also, to the numerous customers who offered rides and assistance, when my trike died in the driveway over the busy Memorial Day weekend, while I waited in the 100° plus heat for the tow truck. I will keep a jug of water in my trunk from now on. LOL. Thank you all.
Orchids to good friends and good times.
Orchids to T-Mobile and Sprint. Excellent staff, knowledgeable employees and very professional customer service.
Orchids to Dr. Inocenti at Novack Animal Care for being so kind and thoughtful when we had to put down our cat, Bella, to sleep. She is the absolute best!
Onions to all of the agressive drivers in town! Nearly every day is a negative driving experience.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.